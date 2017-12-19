Kansas mental hospital regains certification

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state mental hospital in eastern Kansas has regained federal certification for one of its housing units after working for two years to address safety issues and making extensive renovations to lessen the risk of patient suicides.

Officials at the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services confirmed Tuesday that Osawatomie State Hospital, about 50 miles southwest of Kansas City, had passed its second federal inspection within four months. Secretary Tim Keck granted an exclusive interview to The Associated Press before the agency’s official announcement.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ decision in December 2015 to revoke the hospital’s certification was costing Kansas up to $1 million a month in federal funds. The decision came after federal surveyors described a “systemic failure” to protect suicidal patients, adequately supervise care and perform required safety checks.

The recertification applies to a 60-bed unit at the hospital, which has been housing 150 patients. The unit is being managed separately from the rest of the hospital, with its own CEO, and it underwent $1.3 million in renovations to replace furniture and fixtures that would allow patients to hang or strangle themselves.