Magnitude 4.0 earthquake, 3 others rattle parts of Oklahoma

WOODWARD, Okla. (AP) – Four earthquakes, including a magnitude 4.0 temblor, have rattled areas of northern and western Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquakes were recorded Tuesday morning in Garfield, Woodward and Grady counties.

Geologists say the 4.0 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:26 a.m. about 18 miles (29 kilometers) east-northeast of Mooreland in Woodward County. It was recorded at a depth of 3 miles.

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:47 a.m. in Garfield County, about 12 miles east-northeast of Hennessey. It was recorded at a depth of 2 miles.

A pair of 2.8 magnitude quakes was also recorded near Hennessey and east of Ninnekah in Grady County.

Thousands of earthquakes recorded in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to underground wastewater injection from oil and gas production.