Man accused of choking his dog, punching it in ribs

By Published:

BROOKLINE, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been accused of choking and punching his dog as he was trying to get the animal into his car.

Police arrested 59-year-old Joseph Driscoll on a misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if the Brookline resident had a lawyer and a phone number wasn’t in service.

Police say a witness said Driscoll was trying to get his dog into his car last month at a store parking lot and was twisting its chain collar, causing it to yelp. Police say another witness said Driscoll punched the dog in the ribs two or three times.

When Driscoll was arrested, the mixed-breed dog was found chained outside wearing a prong collar, with temperatures in the 20s. He’s expected to be arraigned on Jan. 23.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s