Mild temps this week before holiday weekend snow showers arrive

We’re tracking what might end up being the warmest day left…this year. Highs will soar close to 60° before the sun sets this evening – sending those temps some 20°+ ABOVE average. Remember, ‘normal’ temperatures for this time of the year are around 40° – so the mild weather we’ve had for the better part of the last 6-8 weeks is not ‘normal.’ In fact, outside of just a handful of times, we’ve had consistent mild weather in the forecast since the snow we had on Halloween – back in late October! Mother Nature has some payback for us, though and it’s coming just in time for the holiday weekend. But through Thursday – expect afternoon temps in the 50s with more sunshine than clouds!

Speaking of Thursday – it looks like a little bit of moisture will move through our neck of the woods as a major cold front approaches, later this week. As recent as yesterday – the extended forecast looked dry, but things are changing now, as the computer models are doing a better job handling the large storm system in the N. Plains and Great Lakes region…later this week. Our confidence is HIGH in a ‘big time’ cool-down for Christmas Weekend. It’s also HIGH that the aforementioned storm system miss us by hundreds of miles. However, they could get close enough to alter our forecast…just in time for Christmas 2017. And this all starts on Thursday with the chance for some RAIN showers – mainly north of I-70. Most spots in the viewing area should stay dry during the work week, but recent computer models try to bring some rain to our northern areas on Thursday. There’s still plenty of ‘wiggle room’ for this system – so the timing and precise location of the rain chances are still not set in stone. But we’ll continue monitoring and adjusting the forecast over the next several days. At this point, expect a little bit of moisture to start eroding our dry air mass, as early as Thursday morning.

Thursday’s potential rain-maker is a potent cold front connected to a major storm system that will being moving through the Northern US – throughout the holiday weekend. That means a ‘White Christmas’ for most of the N. Plains and Northeast US. However, it also means we cool down in a big way – giving us the air cold enough to support SNOW over the holiday weekend. The cold air will be here on Friday and it won’t be short-lived. In fact, this is the ‘big change’ we’ve been alluding to for the better part of a week now. Highs will go from the middle/upper 50s on Thursday to the lower 30s on Friday. And we’ll keep highs at or BELOW FREEZING through Christmas Day (next Monday). If you want a ‘White Christmas’ across Northeast Kansas – we just have to get some moisture to get this far south. There are some VERY EARLY implications that the longer range computer models try to bring a couple snow showers through our area ON CHRISTMAS EVE. We don’t want to rile up the snow-lovers and get hopes too high, but it’s something we’re watching very closely over the next few days. IF we see snow, it would likely be an inch or less on Sunday. However, we do realize it would be the first snow around for Christmas is several years and that’s why we’re taking the 7-Day forecast very seriously. We’re keeping Sunday’s snow chance at a meager 20% – but that could change over the next several days. Let’s put it this way. We have a better chance at a white Christmas this year, than the previous 5-10 years. We’ll certainly be cold enough to support snow – we just need to bring some of those snow showers far enough south and that’s that big question we’re wrestling with right now. It’s also worth mentioning that lows will be in the single digits by Christmas morning – with daytime highs trapped in the 20s, despite lots of sunshine on Christmas Day. Last year it was 65° with thunderstorms. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert