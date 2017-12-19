Police say woman stabbed roommate during argument over candy

READING, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman stabbed her roommate during a dispute over candy.

Police in Reading say charges against 54-year-old Tracy Mitchell include aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

According to a police affidavit, the victim claims Mitchell was holding a pocket knife in one hand and a picture frame in the other as they argued in their apartment early Monday morning. She says Mitchell tried to strike her with the picture frame as they both fell to the floor.

The woman says she tried to hold Mitchell on the ground, but Mitchell stabbed her once in the leg. Mitchell left the apartment shortly afterward.

The Reading Eagle reported Mitchell was taken to prison on $1,000 bail. It was unclear Tuesday if she had retained an attorney.