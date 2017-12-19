Post suggesting Kansas mosque as shooting range raises fears

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Facebook post alluding to the use of a Wichita mosque as a shooting range is raising concern in the local Muslim community.

Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said Monday they are investigating and extra patrols are occurring. Police have also notified the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

A picture of the Wichita Islamic Society building was posted Thursday as a suggestion in response to a Facebook question seeking a good gun range to learn to shoot.

Hussam Madi told KWCH-TV that regardless of the poster’s intent, it should be investigated. He says it’s nothing to joke about and he hopes others will think before posting threatening things.

The Kansas chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations has called for the posting to be investigated as a possible hate crime.

