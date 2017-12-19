Statewide system for driver’s license and ID services is down

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KDOR officials are working to restore driver’s license and ID services statewide after experiencing a technical malfunction with imaging software Tuesday morning.

The malfunction is preventing temporary paper credentials from printing.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers and know how frustrating it is when things are not working correctly,” said Kansas Director of Vehicles Director David Harper. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore services and ask for the public to please bear with us.”

Further information will be released when it is available.