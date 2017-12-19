Statewide system for driver’s license and ID services is down

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan.  (KSNT) – KDOR officials are working to restore driver’s license and ID services statewide after experiencing a technical malfunction with imaging software Tuesday morning.

The malfunction is preventing temporary paper credentials from printing.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers and know how frustrating it is when things are not working correctly,” said Kansas Director of Vehicles Director David Harper. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore services and ask for the public to please bear with us.”

Further information will be released when it is available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s