WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a pond southeast of Wichita.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said in a news release that the 21-month-old boy was found Monday in the pond on private property. The Wichita Eagle reports that paramedics then rushed the boy to a hospital.

Air temperature at the time was in the low-50s, but the water temperature is not known. The pond is not visible from the road.