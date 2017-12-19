Top rated toys tested and approved by kids

Check out this year’s top toys for the giving season. Walmart enlisted the help of hundreds of kids, from 18 months to 12 years old to play with hundreds of contenders and determine the hottest toys.

This year’s Top Rated by Kids toy list revealed toys kids can interact with and collect, toys that keep kids moving, and toys inspired by their favorite movie and TV characters will be big this season.

List of toys featured in both interviews:

Interactive/Collectable Toys:

FurReal Friends Roarin Tyler…Was: $117 Now: $94

Barbie Dream Horse and Doll…Was: $97.99 Now: $75

Soggy Doggy Board Game…Was: $19.82 Now: $14.88

Roblox

Blind Box.. $3.88

Model Pack… $12.88

Flower Power Multi Pack.. $19.88

Make’em Move Toys:

Huffy Electric Green Machine…Was: $199 Now: $177

Nerf Rival Nemesis …Was: $88 Now: $78

New Bright R/C Tumblebee …$24.88

Vtech POP-A-Ball Drop and Pop Ball Pit…$49.44

Life-Like Licenses Toys:

Imaginext DC Superfriends Batman Batbot …Was: $94 Now: $84

Paw Patrol Lookout Tower…Was: $94 Now: $74

Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway…Was: $88 Now: $79