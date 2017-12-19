Topeka City Council reconsiders, votes to raise utility rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka voted Tuesday night to increase utility rates over the next three years.

The vote originally failed 5-4 but was reconsidered within minutes and passed 6-3. The City of Topeka tweeted saying the increase to water, storm water and wastewater rates will go up 6% in 2018, 5% more in 2019 and another 5% in 2020.

City officials say most of the fee increases will go towards upgrading infrastructure. Utility director, Bob Sample, said water main breaks wouldn’t be as frequent with a rate increase.

“We’re averaging about 530 water main breaks a year,” Sample said. “Obviously, if we had the funds, we could replace those water mains before they were out and started breaking.”

