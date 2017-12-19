Topeka felon arrested for possession of a firearm and meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 26-year-old Topeka man was arrested in Topeka after being found with drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop.

Topeka Police said officers stopped a gold Pontiac Monday night in the 1600 block of SW 21st Street and during the course of the traffic investigation the driver, L’Rico L. Faudell, was confirmed to have a warrant for probation violation through another county. He was then taken into custody.

A small caliber firearm, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. Faudell was also determined to be a felon.

He was taken to the Shawnee County Jail on a warrant, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and felon in possession of a firearm.