2018 U.S. Olympic luge team

Women:

Summer Britcher

Erin Hamlin (Who is, Q&A)

Emily Sweeney (Q&A)

Britcher is headed to her second Olympics, after finishing 15th in Sochi. This will be the fourth Olympic appearance for Hamlin, who earned the first Olympic medal for any U.S. athlete in singles luge at the Sochi Games. Sweeney will make her Olympic debut, following in the footsteps of older sister, Megan, a 2010 Olympian.

Men:

Chris Mazdzer (Who is, Q&A)

Taylor Morris

Tucker West (Who is, Q&A)

Mazdzer, the top U.S. finisher at the Sochi Games in 13th, is going to his third Olympics. Morris will make his Olympic debut after missing the 2014 Olympic team by one spot. West, who grew up with a wooden luge track in his backyard, became the youngest U.S. Olympic luger ever at the Sochi Games at the age of 18.

Doubles:

Matt Mortensen (Q&A) and Jayson Terdiman

Justin Krewson and Andrew Sherk

Mortensen and Terdiman both raced at the Sochi Games, but with different partners. Krewson and Sherk qualified for the Olympic team by a margin of just six hundredths of a second.