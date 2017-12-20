Bill Snyder weighs in on future at K-State: ‘It’s a big decision’

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – As K-State football prepares for the Cactus Bowl next Tuesday against UCLA, head coach Bill Snyder was asked about his future with the Wildcats.

“I need to have more dialog with my family,” said Snyder. “I’ve had dialog with our family and our administration and I need more dialog with them, as well as the people in our program and the players. I have to assess, which I haven’t done yet, the impact and positive nature that I’ve had with them. So it’s same thing that I’ve always said. It’s just about being more thorough with it because for me it’s a big decision.”

The Hall of Fame head coach will lead the Wildcats against the UCLA Bruins on December 26 in the Cactus Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.

