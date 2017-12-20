Community unrest prompts forum

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Your voices will be heard to city leaders with a community-run forum. That discussion is about city leadership, Topeka Police and the death of Dominique White.

The forum will be inside the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. The first people to speak will be the family of Dominique White who was shot and killed by officers in September. The forum organizer said she hopes every council member will show their faces Wednesday night.

“We’re hoping that every one of them comes out,” Forum Organizer, Yasmari Rodgiguez said. “I know that there were some of them that said they weren’t going to be able to, but our hope is that each and every one of them will at least take that information back and start making changes based upon what the input was.”

The meeting will be Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Marvin Auditorium at the Topeka and Shawnee county library. It’s an open forum so everyone is welcome to voice their concerns.