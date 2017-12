SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff is on scene of a two-vehicle accident in western Shawnee County early Wednesday morning.

The occupants in both cars have injuries ranging from minor to somewhat serious, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on I-70 between SW West Union Rd. and SW Docking Rd.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more.