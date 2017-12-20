Fire crews battle central Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After running an investigation The Topeka Fire Department believes a house fire Tuesday night in central Topeka was intentionally set.

No one was found inside the home, but the initial investigation shows multiple areas of the house were set on fire, according to the fire department.

Fire crews received reports of a fire at SW 21 St. & SW High Ave. just after 10:30 p.m. Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Dan Mackey said when they arrived they saw flames coming out of a window at the front of the house.

The damage is estimated to cost around $7,500.

KSNT New will update this story as we learn more.