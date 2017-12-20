Five fun questions to get to know Andrew Kurka

How do you work to achieve your daily goals?

I focus every day on a single goal and a step to get there. I remind myself where I’m slacking and where my strength is. Then I focus on progressing myself to the best of my ability.

What’s the most grueling workout you’ve ever done?

I cycled the longest toughest handcycle race in the world. From Fairbanks, Alaska to Palmer, Alaska.

What would people be surprised to learn about training for the Olympics/Paralympics?

Just about anyone can do it. With dedication, hard work and the ability to push themselves past their limits. I think too many people give up. Simply not giving up is the biggest key to any Olympian/Paralympian.

What is your favorite perk of being an elite Paralympic athlete?

The free travel and experience of seeing the world and different cultures. It’s the best way to spend a life.

 

Do you collect anything?

Hats. When I was young, my uncle would bring me a hat from everywhere he went. Now I get them myself…they fill up my entire closet.

 

