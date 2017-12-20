Five fun questions to get to know Thomas Walsh

Do you have pets?

My mom and I currently dog sit a golden retriever for half of the year. Her name is Habibi (pronounced bee-bee). She is my golden blonde and just a lover. She may not be the smartest animal but she sure is the most beautiful. I really love this dog and she is a total sweetheart.

How do you work to achieve your daily goals?

I like to make sticky notes for the following day and place them on my mirror. I also like to make goals on a run-by-run basis to help me stay on track to achieve my daily goal.

What would people be surprised to learn about training for the Paralympics?

Something that I think people hear, however do not fully comprehend, is the fact that athletes like myself never truly get a vacation. No matter what we are doing and no matter where we are doing it, we must stay true to our routines of exercise and diet. Every single thing we do with our body ultimately affects not only our direct performance, but also the performance of the coming season.

Within your sport, who has been your greatest influence?

Mikaela Shiffrin and Steve Nyman.

What are your favorite movies?

“Ferris Buller’s Day Off,” “National Lampoons Vacation” and “Step Brothers.”