Former Manhattan city attorney sentenced on child porn charges

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A former city attorney for Manhattan was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, on Tuesday, Bill Raymond, 55, of Andover, pleaded guilty to three counts of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. Raymond admitted that he emailed child porn to himself using a cell phone and a computer on November 9, 2014, February 28, 2015 and May 17, 2015. Raymond also admitted that on July 30, 2015 he possessed child porn.

The crimes occurred in Butler and Riley counties. Raymond became the city attorney in Manhattan after serving as an assistant county counselor in Sedgwick County.