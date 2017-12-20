Jessica Kooreman makes second U.S. Olympic short track team

Jessica Kooreman, Thomas Hong and Ryan Pivirotto grabbed the last three spots on the U.S. Olympic short track team on Sunday as competition wrapped up at the Olympic Trials.

Kooreman survived a fall in the last women’s race of the Trials, the 1000m #2 A Final, to finish second overall in the 1000m and earn a spot on her second Olympic team.

Kooreman, a 2014 Olympian, joined Lana Gehring, a 2010 Olympian and Maame Biney, a 17-year-old who will make her Olympic debut in PyeongChang, on the U.S. Olympic women’s short track team.

At 34 years old, Kooreman will be the veteran of the team. Four years ago, she swept all three events at the 2014 U.S. Olympic Trials and then finished fourth in the 1000m at the Sochi Winter Games.

Left off the team is Katherine-Reutter Adamek, a two-time Olympic medalist from Vancouver who retired due to injuries before coming back in hopes of making another Olympic team.

She struggled to breakthrough to the top spots at this Trials; she finished third overall in both the 1500m on Friday and 500m on Saturday.

Hong, a native of South Korea who moved to the U.S. at 4 years old, finished fourth in the 1000m #2 A Final. Pivirotto didn’t qualify for that A Final, and had to watch from the sidelines as his Olympic fate was decided. Pivirotto clinched the fifth and final spot by finishing fifth overall across all distances.

The U.S. Olympic short track team:

Lana Gehring

Maame Biney

Jessica Kooreman

John-Henry Krueger

J.R. Celski

Aaron Tran

Thomas Hong

Ryan Pivirotto