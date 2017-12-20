John-Henry Krueger, Lana Gehring claim first spots on U.S. Olympic short track team

John-Henry Krueger and Lana Gehring became the first two skaters to qualify for the 2018 U.S. Olympic short track team with performances on the first day of the Olympic Trials.

After finishing second behind three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski in the first men’s 1500m final, Krueger took advantage of Celski’s fall in the second final to earn a victory and enough points to clinch an Olympic berth.

The U.S. men earned five Olympic berths for PyeongChang, so Celski will likely join Krueger on the team.

The U.S. women are racing for just three spots on the Olympic team, since they didn’t qualify a spot in the women’s relay event at the Olympics.

Before clinching her place on the team, Gehring survived a chaotic crash in the women’s 1500m #2 final that took out three of the six competitors. Katherine Reutter-Adamek, a Vancouver Olympian and two-time Olympic medalist, was judged to have caused the crash and was penalized. The remaining five skaters reraced, and Gehring was able to hold off Jessica Kooreman, a Sochi Olympian, at the finish line to get the win.

Racing will continue on Saturday with the 500m races and conclude Sunday with the 1000m.