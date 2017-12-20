Kansas racecar driver indicted on federal charges

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Professional racecar driver, Scott Tucker, 55, of Leawood was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of failing to report millions in income from payday lending business he owned.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Tucker’s accountant was indicted too.

Tucker is charged with one count of filing a false tax return and W. Brett Chapin, 46, of Shawnee is charged with aiding in the filing of a false tax return.

The indictment alleges that in 2008 Tucker orchestrated a sham sale of his company CLK Management to the Miami tribe for $120,000. According to Beall, Tucker continued to control CLK and a new entity, AMG Services, Inc. He was the source of funds being lent and loans not being repaid.

Tucker’s payday lending businesses included Ameriloan, Cash Advance, One Click Cash, Preferred Cash Loans, United Cash Loans, US FastCash, 500 FastCash, Advantage Cash Services and Star Cash Processing.

Chapin was a CPA who prepared Tucker’s tax returns for 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011. On Oct. 19, 2009, Tucker signed a 2008 tax return prepared by Chapin that failed to report more than $42.5 million in income from Tucker’s payday lending businesses. On Oct. 20 2011, Tucker signed a 2010 tax return prepared by Chapin that failed to report more than $75 million in income from Tucker’s payday lending businesses.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Conspiracy: Up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Filing a false tax return: Up to three years and a fine up to $250,000.

Aiding and abetting the filing of a false tax return: Up to three years and a fine up to $250,000.