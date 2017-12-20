Manhattan School Board takes no action on football coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Manhattan-Ogden School Board held a meeting Wednesday regarding the secondary mascot and the fate of its football head coach, Joe Schartz.

Just before 9 p.m., board members took no action, keeping Schartz in the head coach position for Manhattan High School. The board has passed the issue to the superintendent and a decision on Schartz’s future will be made at a later date.

This comes after the Riley County Police Department concluded its investigation into a battery report involving members of the Manhattan High School football team.

Additonally, the board approved a wolf to be the school’s physical and secondary mascot.

This means Manhattan High will still be known as the Indians, but students will rally around a wolf at sporting events.

The approval comes after months of debate.