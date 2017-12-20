Meet the 2018 U.S. Olympic short track team

John-Henry Krueger (Who is, Q&A)

John-Henry Krueger was the men’s overall winner and finished first in four out of six A Finals at the U.S. Olympic Short Track Trials. 22-year-old Krueger has been one of the U.S.’ top men since his teens, but he missed out on the Sochi Olympics when he came down with swine flu at the 2014 Olympic Trials.

J.R. Celski (Who is, Q&A)

J.R. Celski is the only member of the men’s team with Olympic experience, and is the most decorated team member with three Olympic medals: two bronzes at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and a silver medal in the relay at the 2014 Sochi Games. He was also the most successful U.S. skater at this fall’s World Cup events. He won a bronze medal in the 1500m, the only individual medal the U.S. over the four competitions.

Aaron Tran

21-year-old Aaron Tran will be a first-time Olympian in PyeongChang. He was the junior overall national champion in 2015, and has competed with the U.S. men in the relay event at the last two world championships.

Thomas Hong

Thomas Hong will be returning to the country of his birth when he competes in PyeongChang. He was born in Seoul and lived in South Korea until age 4, when he moved with his family to Maryland. At a World Cup competition in November, Hong was one of the members of the men’s relay team that broke the world record. The other members were Krueger, Celski and Keith Carroll Jr., who didn’t make the Olympic team.

Ryan Pivirotto

22-year-old Ryan Pivirotto earned his spot on the Olympic team with a fifth-place overall ranking. His best finish at the Olympic Trials was second place behind Tran in the 500m #1.

Lana Gehring

Lana Gehring will compete at her second Winter Olympics eight years after her first. At 19 years old, Gehring made her Olympic debut at the 2010 Vancouver Games and won a bronze medal in the relay with the U.S. women. She didn’t make the Olympic team for the 2014 Sochi Olympics and briefly retired, then returned to the ice as a long track speed skater. She eventually made her way back to the short track, and was the winner in both 1500m A Finals at the Trials.

Maame Biney

Maame Biney is the youngest member of the team at 17 years old. The winner of both 500m A Finals at the Olympic Trials made history when she qualified for the U.S. Olympic short track team. She’s the first black woman to make the U.S. Olympic short track or speed skating team, and the second ever U.S. Winter Olympian born in Africa. Biney moved to the U.S. from Ghana when she was five years old.

Jessica Kooreman (Who is, Q&A)

34-year-old Jessica Kooreman made her Olympic debut at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, where she finished fourth in the 1000m final. Earlier this year she won the overall women’s title at the 2017 U.S. Championships.