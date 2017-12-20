More clouds around today, bitterly cold on Christmas Day

We’re tracking some seasonal weather across Northeast Kansas today. We can blame Oklahoma for ruining our chances at a 60°+ day…yesterday. Lots of clouds moved north, out of E. Oklahoma – keeping us cloudy all day. Because of that – most of Tuesday afternoon was spent in the 40s and 50s under cloudy skies. It’s those same stubborn clouds that are hanging out today. However, we have higher confidence that we’ll squeeze in some sunshine as today progresses. High temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler than yesterday too. Expect afternoon temps in the middle/upper 40s today. But remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is just 41°. The ‘warmest’ day left on the 7-Day forecast looks to be tomorrow, with highs edging into the lower 50s before a ‘big time’ cold front slices through – bringing a solid blast of cold air for the holiday weekend.

There will be even more cloud cover out there tomorrow, despite highs approaching the 50s. If you’re up late tonight, you’ll be able to watch more cloud cover eat the stars out of the sky – ahead of a couple light rain chances tomorrow morning. We’re still expecting a chance for rain along/north of I-70 between dawn and noon, on Thursday. The farther north you live, work or might be traveling to tomorrow – the better your chance for some wet snow to mix in. Topeka’s temperature will be in the upper 30s tomorrow morning, but along US-36 those morning temps could be hovering around the freezing mark. In other words, there’s a chance for some wet snow tomorrow morning – near the Nebraska state line. Some recent computer models try to hold onto some moisture as late as 1 or 2pm. However, by that time – most spots in our viewing area will be dry. In fact, it will be hard to get moisture farther south than I-70 at all tomorrow – so more than half the viewing area will stay dry regardless! Don’t plan on much sunshine in tomorrow’s forecast as we transition into the most persistent cold we’ve had so far this season.

Nothing has changed for the holiday weekend forecast – at least in terms on temperatures. We have extremely high confidence in a bitterly cold holiday weekend, where Christmas Day might end up being the coldest day of the next week or so. We’ll start with Friday, though. Just like tomorrow – don’t expect much sunshine, as skies will probably be cloudy behind the arctic cold front too. Temps will be in the 20s on Friday morning, and they’ll likely be trapped in the 30s during the afternoon. We’ll try to clear those same skies on Saturday – right now we’re going with ‘partly cloudy’ skies throughout the day. Saturday morning will feature temps in the ‘teens,’ and the afternoon will likely stay below freezing too – with highs around 30°. The longer range computer models are still fairly baffled about the snow forecast on Christmas Eve. They seemed to have flip-flopped even over the last 24 hours. We’re keeping a meager 20% chance for ‘light morning snow showers’ on Christmas Eve. Unless something major changes between now and the holiday weekend, it’s going to be really hard to get much moisture out of or through this arctic air mass. In other words, our chances for a white Christmas aren’t looking great. However, many of you would probably appreciate at least some festive flakes flying around near the holiday and we might end up getting that – at least on Sunday morning. We’re keeping our eyes peeled for that possible light snow chance on Christmas Eve – stay tuned. Skies will finally clear on Christmas Day, but the holiday sunshine comes with a price…morning temps in the single digits. That’s right! When your kids are opening up their gifts, temps will be less than 10° outside! Brrrrr! Who asked Santa for cold weather this year?

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert