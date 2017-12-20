Nick Goepper opens Olympic qualifying on podium

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — U.S. Olympic qualifying for the men’s freeski slopestyle team is now underway, and it’s Sochi bronze medalist Nick Goepper delivering the first blow.

Goepper finished second at Dew Tour Breckenridge, the first selection event for the U.S. team, giving him the early edge in Olympic qualifying.

With a victory at any of the remaining selection events, Goepper would be looking good for one of up to four spots on the team for PyeongChang.

“I was really hoping to ski my best today, and I think I skied 98%,” Goepper said afterward. “The Olympic selection podium is a bonus and eases the pressure a little bit for the next couple, but the pressure wasn’t really there. I’m just thinking of these as individual events [instead of Olympic qualifiers].”

Alex Hall (fifth place) and Sochi silver medalist Gus Kenworthy (sixth place) also got their Olympic qualifying attempts off to a decent start, but in order to be automatically nominated to the Olympic team, skiers need a minimum of two top-three finishes during the selection events.

Goepper was the only U.S. skier able to crack the podium in Breckenridge.

Sweden’s Henrik Harlaut (first place) and Norway’s Oystein Braaten (third place) played the role of spoiler for the rest of the U.S. team. Harlaut and Braaten are both considered medal contenders for PyeongChang.

Crashes took their toll on several U.S. Olympic hopefuls.

McRae Williams, the reigning world champion, was forced to drop out after crashing on his first run. Colby Stevenson and 2014 Olympian Bobby Brown also did not finish the contest after taking spills of their own.

The contest was also missing the reigning Olympic gold medalist. Joss Christensen sat out the event as he rehabs from a torn ACL but plans to return in January for the final four selection events.

On the women’s side, Maggie Voisin remains on track for a nomination to the U.S. Olympic team.

She finished fourth, best among Americans, in the Olympic qualifier at Breckenridge on the strength of a run that featured three 900s.

Voisin won the first qualifier for women’s slopestyle, which was held last season.

She still needs one more top-three finish at any of the three remaining selection events to be eligible for an automatic nomination, but she has consistently been the top performer among the U.S. women.

With two-time X Games gold medalist Kelly Sildaru sidelined with a knee injury this season, the field looks wide open for PyeongChang.

Voisin was slated to make her Olympic debut in Sochi but was injured just days before the competition.

As long as she stays healthy, she will be a medal contender in PyeongChang, as will Norway’s Johanne Killi and France’s Tess Ledeux.

Killi narrowly edged out Ledeux, who recently turned 16, for the victory in Breckenridge. Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland rounded out the podium.

Four U.S. selection events remain for the men, and three events remain for the women. Olympic qualifying for ski slopestyle will resume in January with a series of contests in Aspen, Colo. and Mammoth, Calif.

Breckenridge Olympic Qualifier Results

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle

1. Henrik Harlaut (SWE), 95.00

2. Nick Goepper (USA), 92.00

3. Oystein Braaten (NOR), 91.33

4. Evan McEachran (CAN), 90.00

5. Alex Hall (USA), 89.66

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle

1. Johanne Killi (NOR), 90.00

2. Tess Ledeux (FRA), 89.00

3. Sarah Hoefflin (SUI), 84.00

4. Maggie Voisin (USA), 83.00

5. Isabel Atkin (GBR), 81.33

U.S. Olympic Qualifying Standings

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle (after 1 of 5 events)

1. Nick Goepper, 80*

2. Alex Hall, 45

3. Gus Kenworthy, 40

4. Bobby Brown, 32

5. Cody LaPlante, 29

*Has one top-three result.

Women’s Freeski Slopestyle (after 2 of 5 events)

1. Maggie Voisin, 150*

2. Devin Logan, 82

3. Darian Stevens, 81

4. Taylor Lundquist, 52

5. Nadia Gonzales, 28

*Has one top-three result.