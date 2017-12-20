“No Confidence Forum” highlights some citizen’s concerns with leadership

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than 100 people attended a community forum that discussed concerns with Topeka Police and city leadership following the death of Dominique White. White was shot and killed by Topeka Police officers in September.

The forum called “No Confidence” was held at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Wednesday night. White’s step-father, Brock Wynne, said the purpose of the event was to let people voice their concerns directly to city leaders.

“Getting the people here that may be in those districts, so that the city council people can hear their concerns about their communities,” Wynne said.

Councilwoman Karen Hiller was one of the city leaders present at the forum. She said she has previously heard similar stories about racism in law enforcement.

“I came to listen, to what they wanted and that’s what I wanted,” Hiller said. “I’m hearing stories that are familiar. I am hearing stories of profiling.”

Wynne said he hopes the meeting results in transparency and accountability at the Topeka Police Department.

“We still challenge Topeka to show up through this tragedy, as a community willing to examine how Dominique’s death will hopefully be the catalyst for real change in this city,” he said.

Topeka Police officials were not invited to the event. An organizer said the presence of police officers would have made some in the audience feel uncomfortable sharing their stories.