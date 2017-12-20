Olympic Trials: John Shuster, Cory Christensen lead mixed doubles field into playoffs

John Shuster already knows that he’ll be competing at his fourth Olympic Games in 2018. He’s already won an Olympic medal, a bronze from 2006, and he’s already been the skip of the U.S. Olympic men’s team twice.

But what he hasn’t done is play in two curling tournaments at the same Olympics.

That’s because that feat wasn’t possible before the PyeongChang Games, when mixed doubles will make its Olympic debut and join the traditional men’s and women’s disciplines on the curling program.

Over the past week of competition at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for mixed doubles curling, held in Blaine, Minn., Shuster looked more than ready for the challenge. Playing alongside his partner, Cory Christensen, Shuster earned a 6-1 record in the round-robin to earn the #1 seed in the playoffs.

Christensen also already knows she’ll be in PyeongChang regardless of how the Olympic Trials end, but she doesn’t know if she’ll actually be playing. Christensen skipped her own four-woman team at the Olympic Trials for traditional curling in November, but finished third out of third teams. But she was chosen by the winners, Team Nina Roth, to join them at the Olympics as their alternate.

Shuster and Christensen aren’t the only ones in the mixed doubles playoffs who punched their ticket to PyeongChang already. Roth, playing with Kroy Nernberger, is the #4 seed in the playoffs, while siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton (in traditional curling, Becca plays on Roth’s team while Matt plays on Shuster’s) are the #2 seed.

The only team in the playoffs with no players who’ve already earned Olympic berths are Vicky Persinger and Jared Zezel. They are the #3 seeds.

The mixed doubles Trials are using a Page playoff system, meaning the top four teams after the round-robin round advance to three playoff games.

In the first game, the #1 vs. #2 seeds face-off, and the winner qualifies directly for the final match. The second game sees the #3 and #4 seeds playing for a spot in the third game.

In the third game, the loser of the first game plays the winner of the second game, and the team that comes out on top goes to the final.

The first game will be broadcast live on NBCSN as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com at 10 p.m. ET tonight, Saturday, Dec. 16th. The second game will be played simultaneously but not featured on either the broadcast or livestream.

The third game will be played at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 17. Then the final, which will determine who is on the first-ever U.S. Olympic mixed doubles team, will take place at 4 p.m. ET and will also broadcast live on NBCSN and livestreamed on NBCOlympics.com.