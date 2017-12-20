RCPD completes battery investigation at Manhattan High School

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department reports they have concluded their investigation into a battery report involving members of the Manhattan High School football team.

RCPD says the case will now be submitted to the County Attorney’s Office for determination on charges. In addition to the original battery offense, a supplemental report has been completed for endangering a child and contribute to a child’s misconduct, according to police.

The investigation stems from a reported beating that happened earlier this year at Manhattan High School’s Bishop Stadium involving members of the football team. Two students were reported to be the victims, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy.