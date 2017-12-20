Riley County Police investigate drive-by shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating what is believed to be a drive-by shooting.

Officers were called to S 15th St. and Colorado St. for a report of shots fired at approximately 3:30 Wednesday morning. A short time later, a home was identified as being struck.

Everyone inside the home is safe and accounted for at this time, according to police.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.