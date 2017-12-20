Shaun White misses final for Olympic qualifier in Breckenridge

Snowy weather created difficult conditions in the halfpipe Thursday at Breckenridge, which is hosting the second U.S. Olympic selection event for snowboard halfpipe.

Because of the conditions, many riders struggled to land runs, including Shaun White, the two-time Olympic champion. He ended up in 14th place, just a few spots shy of making the 12-rider final.

White will have to look ahead to the final two selection events, which will both be held in January, as he attempts to make his fourth Olympic team. Considering he was second among U.S. riders at the first qualifier, he’s still in a strong position to earn a spot on the team despite today’s setback.

Though White will be absent from the Dew Tour final, the contest will still have huge implications for the U.S. Olympic team, as Americans make up seven of the 12 riders in the final.

The top qualifier was Ben Ferguson, who finshed second at last week’s selection event at Copper Mountain. Ferguson can become the first rider to secure a nomination to the U.S. Olympic halfpipe team if he’s the top American in tomorrow’s final.

Jake Pates, Gabe Ferguson, Greg Bretz, Chase Josey, Danny Davis and Ryan Wachendorfer will be the other U.S. riders in the final battling for valuable selection points. On the international side, three of the top medal favorites for PyeongChang — Scotty James, Iouri Podladtchikov and Ayumu Hirano — will also be competing.