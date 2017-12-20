This weekend on the Road to PyeongChang: Olympic spots on the line in short track, curling, snowboard and freeski

Short track: J.R. Celski, Katherine Reutter at Olympic Trials
Eight spots on the U.S. Olympic team are on the line this weekend in Kearns, Utah, where the short track Olympic Trials will be held in Kearns, Utah. The three-day competition will determine which five men and three women will race on the short track in PyeongChang.
Three Olympians are in the field and looking for another Olympic berth: J.R. Celski, who won two bronze medals in Vancouver and a silver in Sochi; Katherine Reutter, a two-time Olympic medalist from Vancouver; and Jessica Kooreman, who competed in Sochi.
Competition begins on Friday night with the men’s and women’s 1500m, continues into Saturday with the 500m and concludes on Sunday with the 1000m. On each day, both the first and second competitions sessions will be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com. On Friday, the second session can also be watched live on NBCSN, and on Saturday and Sunday the second sessions will air live on NBC.
Curling: Mixed doubles Olympic Trials
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for mixed doubles curling, a type of curling that will be played at the Olympics for the first time ever in PyeongChang, opened on Wednesday in Blaine, Minn. In mixed doubles, teams consist of one man and one woman and games last eight ends, with only five stones per team thrown in each. In traditional curling, teams are made of four men or four women and games last ten ends with eight stones per team thrown in each.
Eight teams are competing for one Olympic berth at the mixed doubles Olympic Trials. Of those sixteen athletes, seven of them have already qualified for the 2018 Winter Games through wins at the men’s and women’s curling Olympic Trials, held last month. Favorites include Matt and Becca Hamilton, siblings who won the 2017 National Championships, and Tabitha Peterson and Joe Polo, who earned a bronze medal at the 2016 World Mixed Doubles Championships.
The competition started on Wednesday with round-robin play, which continues through Saturday morning. On Saturday night, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs, and the final—which will determine the U.S. Olympic mixed doubles team—will take place on Sunday afternoon. Select round-robin games, the playoffs and the final will be aired on NBCSN and streamed live on NBCOlympics.com.
Freeski halfpipe and slopestyle: First skiers could clinch Olympic team nominations
The 2018 Olympic freeski team could come into clearer focus after this week’s U.S. selection event in Breckenridge, Colorado.
One of the most hotly contested battles of this Olympic season is in men’s ski halfpipe. The top six qualifiers headed into Friday’s final are all Americans, and the U.S. has eight of the 12 riders in the final overall. If either David Wise or Torin Yater-Wallace wins the contest, then they will confirm their nomination to the U.S. Olympic halfpipe team. If Wise, Yater-Wallace, Gus Kenworthy or Taylor Seaton makes it onto the podium, then they will fulfill the minimum of two top-three results needed to be eligible for automatic selection. Alex Ferreira, Birk Irving and Aaron Blunck are still looking for their first podium results.
In women’s halfpipe, Sochi Olympic champion Maddie Bowman or Devin Logan could secure their spots with a victory. This will be the third selection event for both men’s and women’s halfpipe.
Breckenridge is also hosting the first selection event for the men’s slopestyle team and the second selection event for the women’s slopestyle team. Six Americans will be in the men’s final, including 2014 Olympic medalists Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper. Qualifiers have not yet been held in women’s slopestyle, but Maggie Voisin is in position to secure an Olympic spot if she advances to the final and wins.
Friday, Dec. 15
- 11:00 a.m. ET — Men’s halfpipe final
- 12:45 p.m. ET — Women’s halfpipe final
- 3:30 p.m. ET — Women’s slopestyle qualifying
Saturday, Dec. 16
- 2:30 p.m. ET — Men’s slopestyle final
- 4:15 p.m. ET — Women’s slopestyle final
Hockey: USA/Canada women’s teams play final two pre-Olympic games
It’s no big surprise that heading into the final two games of what will ultimately end up being a series of eight pre-Olympic meetings on the ice, the U.S. and Canada women’s hockey teams are equal in the win column. Each team has beaten their rival a total of three times since the series began back in Quebec City on October 22.
Canada is riding a two-game win streak after picking up wins in St. Paul, MN and Winnipeg, MB earlier this month. The story for the U.S. in those games was their inability to get the puck past the Canadian netminders after scoring 15 goals in the previous four meetings. In St. Paul, Canada’s two-time Olympic gold medal game-winning goalie, Shannon Szabados made her first start of the pre-Olympic series, getting the win in overtime. Two days later in Winnipeg, the U.S. women were shut out by Genevieve Lacasse.
U.S. goalies Maddie Rooney and Alex Rigsby were also stingy in the crease in the back-to-back loses, allowing just two goals apiece over 120 minutes of hockey, but missed opportunities on multiple power plays produced just one U.S. goal on 60 shots in the two loses.
Friday night’s game in San Jose, CA begins at 10:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBCSN. Live stream the game on NBCOlympics.com and the NBCSports app.
The series comes to an end on Sunday with the two teams playing at Edmonton’s Rogers Place arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
In men’s hockey, six teams including Canada’s latest roster combination of KHL and European league talent, opened play at the Channel One Cup in Moscow on Wednesday. Canada was able to come away with their first win against a competitive South Korean team, 4-2.
The Korean men, led by Jim Paek – the first Korean-born player to play in the NHL – and backstopped by Canadian ex-pat Matt Dalton, gave Canada a wake up call when they took the lead, 2-1, heading into the first intermission. Canada came back, getting two goals in the second period and adding an empty netter in the third to walk away with the win.
Canada finishes their tournament against Ilya Kovalchuk, Pavel Datsyuk and Co. when they play Russia beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.
Check out Team Canada’s website for the full Channel One Cup schedule and results.
Alpine skiing: Questions about Lindsey Vonn’s health
Skiing’s fastest women will race this weekend in Val d’lsere, France, while the men will compete in Italy. (SCHEDULE)
All eyes will be on Lindsey Vonn, who has had a challenging month of December. She injured her knee in a crash two weeks ago in Lake Louise, Alberta. Then last week, she suffered a back injury in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Figure skating: No word on Hanyu, Medvedeva at their national championships
There aren’t any figure skating competitions this week, though some countries are hosting their national championships. Let’s take a look at some key dates and questions that still linger before the Olympics.
Russian Nationals: December 19-24
Will Yevgenia Medvedeva compete? She is undefeated in individual competition dating back to November 2015, yet withdrew from the Grand Prix Final with a broken bone in her foot. She doesn’t have to compete at nationals to assure herself an Olympic spot.
Anna Pogorilaya, a three-time European medalist and 2016 Worlds bronze medalist, announced she will be out the rest of the season with a back injury.
Japanese Nationals: December 21-24
Will Yuzuru Hanyu compete? The reigning world and Olympic champion was injured in November, withdrawing from the NHK Trophy and hasn’t returned to the ice. Like Medvedeva, he doesn’t have to compete at nationals to be named to the Japanese Olympic team.
U.S. Nationals: January 3-7
Which athletes will make up the 2018 U.S. Olympic figure skating team? Even still, which of those skaters will take part in the team event? The U.S. contingent earned a bronze this year, and look like favorites again to take home a medal in that event.
Canadian Nationals: January 8-14
What is Patrick Chan’s status? The three-time world champion and Sochi silver medalist withdrew from his second Grand Prix assignment in the fall, saying that he wanted to focus on nationals. He could win his 10th Canadian national title here – a record.
European Championships: January 15-21
The 2018 European Championships will be held in Moscow, Russia. After a recent shake-up between the International Olympic Committee and Russia, the International Skating Union (ISU) sent out a statement that read, in part, “The ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Moscow, will be organized and held in January 2018 as planned. The ISU anti-doping testing for these Championships will be carried out by international (not Russian) independent sample collection authorities with the analysis of the samples carried out at WADA accredited laboratories outside Russia.”
Luge: Final Olympic qualification event for U.S. athletes
The World Cup makes its only U.S. appearance of the Olympic season this weekend in Lake Placid.
2014 U.S. Olympian Tucker West won last season’s Lake Placid race.
The 2018 U.S. Olympic luge team will be revealed Saturday night. 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Erin Hamlin has already secured her place in PyeongChang.
NBCSN will have coverage Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Bobsled and Skeleton: Elana Meyers Taylor makes four-four man season debut
It will be a busy weekend for two-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor, who will make her season debut competing against men in a four-person sled, in addition to racing in the women’s competition (SCHEDULE).
Meyers Taylor and Jamie Greubel Poser are second and third, respectively, in the World Cup women’s bobsled standings behind two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of Canada.