This weekend on the Road to PyeongChang: Olympic spots on the line in short track, curling, snowboard and freeski

Short track: J.R. Celski, Katherine Reutter at Olympic Trials

Eight spots on the U.S. Olympic team are on the line this weekend in Kearns, Utah, where the short track Olympic Trials will be held in Kearns, Utah. The three-day competition will determine which five men and three women will race on the short track in PyeongChang.

Three Olympians are in the field and looking for another Olympic berth: J.R. Celski, who won two bronze medals in Vancouver and a silver in Sochi; Katherine Reutter, a two-time Olympic medalist from Vancouver; and Jessica Kooreman, who competed in Sochi.

Competition begins on Friday night with the men’s and women’s 1500m, continues into Saturday with the 500m and concludes on Sunday with the 1000m. On each day, both the first and second competitions sessions will be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com. On Friday, the second session can also be watched live on NBCSN, and on Saturday and Sunday the second sessions will air live on NBC.

Curling: Mixed doubles Olympic Trials

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for mixed doubles curling, a type of curling that will be played at the Olympics for the first time ever in PyeongChang, opened on Wednesday in Blaine, Minn. In mixed doubles, teams consist of one man and one woman and games last eight ends, with only five stones per team thrown in each. In traditional curling, teams are made of four men or four women and games last ten ends with eight stones per team thrown in each.

Eight teams are competing for one Olympic berth at the mixed doubles Olympic Trials. Of those sixteen athletes, seven of them have already qualified for the 2018 Winter Games through wins at the men’s and women’s curling Olympic Trials, held last month. Favorites include Matt and Becca Hamilton, siblings who won the 2017 National Championships, and Tabitha Peterson and Joe Polo, who earned a bronze medal at the 2016 World Mixed Doubles Championships.

The competition started on Wednesday with round-robin play, which continues through Saturday morning. On Saturday night, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs, and the final—which will determine the U.S. Olympic mixed doubles team—will take place on Sunday afternoon. Select round-robin games, the playoffs and the final will be aired on NBCSN and streamed live on NBCOlympics.com.

Snowboard halfpipe and slopestyle: U.S. Olympic team spots on the line in Breckenridge Breckenridge Ski Resort is hosting the second U.S. selection event for snowboard halfpipe and the third U.S. selection event for snowboard slopestyle. In halfpipe, Ben Ferguson and Chloe Kim can become the first riders to secure their nominations to the U.S. Olympic snowboarding team. Either one will do so by finishing as the top American in Friday’s halfpipe final. Both riders will enter their respective finals as the top qualifier. One rider who will not be in the final is Shaun White. The two-time gold medalist did not advance out of the qualifying round after struggling to put down a run amid snowy conditions on Thursday. White will look towards the two remaining selection events in January to qualify for his fourth Olympic team. In slopestyle, Red Gerard, Chris Corning, Jamie Anderson and Julia Marino could all confirm their Olympic team nominations with a top finish among U.S. riders. Friday, Dec. 15 2:30 p.m. ET — Men’s halfpipe final

4:15 p.m. ET — Women’s halfpipe final Saturday, Dec. 16 11:00 a.m. ET — Women’s slopestyle final

12:15 p.m. ET — Men’s slopestyle final

Freeski halfpipe and slopestyle: First skiers could clinch Olympic team nominations

The 2018 Olympic freeski team could come into clearer focus after this week’s U.S. selection event in Breckenridge, Colorado.

One of the most hotly contested battles of this Olympic season is in men’s ski halfpipe. The top six qualifiers headed into Friday’s final are all Americans, and the U.S. has eight of the 12 riders in the final overall. If either David Wise or Torin Yater-Wallace wins the contest, then they will confirm their nomination to the U.S. Olympic halfpipe team. If Wise, Yater-Wallace, Gus Kenworthy or Taylor Seaton makes it onto the podium, then they will fulfill the minimum of two top-three results needed to be eligible for automatic selection. Alex Ferreira, Birk Irving and Aaron Blunck are still looking for their first podium results.

In women’s halfpipe, Sochi Olympic champion Maddie Bowman or Devin Logan could secure their spots with a victory. This will be the third selection event for both men’s and women’s halfpipe.

Breckenridge is also hosting the first selection event for the men’s slopestyle team and the second selection event for the women’s slopestyle team. Six Americans will be in the men’s final, including 2014 Olympic medalists Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper. Qualifiers have not yet been held in women’s slopestyle, but Maggie Voisin is in position to secure an Olympic spot if she advances to the final and wins.

Friday, Dec. 15

11:00 a.m. ET — Men’s halfpipe final

12:45 p.m. ET — Women’s halfpipe final

3:30 p.m. ET — Women’s slopestyle qualifying

Saturday, Dec. 16

2:30 p.m. ET — Men’s slopestyle final

4:15 p.m. ET — Women’s slopestyle final

Hockey: USA/Canada women’s teams play final two pre-Olympic games

It’s no big surprise that heading into the final two games of what will ultimately end up being a series of eight pre-Olympic meetings on the ice, the U.S. and Canada women’s hockey teams are equal in the win column. Each team has beaten their rival a total of three times since the series began back in Quebec City on October 22.

Canada is riding a two-game win streak after picking up wins in St. Paul, MN and Winnipeg, MB earlier this month. The story for the U.S. in those games was their inability to get the puck past the Canadian netminders after scoring 15 goals in the previous four meetings. In St. Paul, Canada’s two-time Olympic gold medal game-winning goalie, Shannon Szabados made her first start of the pre-Olympic series, getting the win in overtime. Two days later in Winnipeg, the U.S. women were shut out by Genevieve Lacasse.

U.S. goalies Maddie Rooney and Alex Rigsby were also stingy in the crease in the back-to-back loses, allowing just two goals apiece over 120 minutes of hockey, but missed opportunities on multiple power plays produced just one U.S. goal on 60 shots in the two loses.

Friday night’s game in San Jose, CA begins at 10:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBCSN. Live stream the game on NBCOlympics.com and the NBCSports app.

The series comes to an end on Sunday with the two teams playing at Edmonton’s Rogers Place arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

In men’s hockey, six teams including Canada’s latest roster combination of KHL and European league talent, opened play at the Channel One Cup in Moscow on Wednesday. Canada was able to come away with their first win against a competitive South Korean team, 4-2.

The Korean men, led by Jim Paek – the first Korean-born player to play in the NHL – and backstopped by Canadian ex-pat Matt Dalton, gave Canada a wake up call when they took the lead, 2-1, heading into the first intermission. Canada came back, getting two goals in the second period and adding an empty netter in the third to walk away with the win.

Canada finishes their tournament against Ilya Kovalchuk, Pavel Datsyuk and Co. when they play Russia beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Check out Team Canada’s website for the full Channel One Cup schedule and results.

Alpine skiing: Questions about Lindsey Vonn’s health

Skiing’s fastest women will race this weekend in Val d’lsere, France, while the men will compete in Italy. (SCHEDULE)

All eyes will be on Lindsey Vonn, who has had a challenging month of December. She injured her knee in a crash two weeks ago in Lake Louise, Alberta. Then last week, she suffered a back injury in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Figure skating: No word on Hanyu, Medvedeva at their national championships

There aren’t any figure skating competitions this week, though some countries are hosting their national championships. Let’s take a look at some key dates and questions that still linger before the Olympics.

Russian Nationals: December 19-24

Will Yevgenia Medvedeva compete? She is undefeated in individual competition dating back to November 2015, yet withdrew from the Grand Prix Final with a broken bone in her foot. She doesn’t have to compete at nationals to assure herself an Olympic spot.

Anna Pogorilaya, a three-time European medalist and 2016 Worlds bronze medalist, announced she will be out the rest of the season with a back injury.

Japanese Nationals: December 21-24

Will Yuzuru Hanyu compete? The reigning world and Olympic champion was injured in November, withdrawing from the NHK Trophy and hasn’t returned to the ice. Like Medvedeva, he doesn’t have to compete at nationals to be named to the Japanese Olympic team.

U.S. Nationals: January 3-7

Which athletes will make up the 2018 U.S. Olympic figure skating team? Even still, which of those skaters will take part in the team event? The U.S. contingent earned a bronze this year, and look like favorites again to take home a medal in that event.

Canadian Nationals: January 8-14

What is Patrick Chan’s status? The three-time world champion and Sochi silver medalist withdrew from his second Grand Prix assignment in the fall, saying that he wanted to focus on nationals. He could win his 10th Canadian national title here – a record.

European Championships: January 15-21

The 2018 European Championships will be held in Moscow, Russia. After a recent shake-up between the International Olympic Committee and Russia, the International Skating Union (ISU) sent out a statement that read, in part, “The ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Moscow, will be organized and held in January 2018 as planned. The ISU anti-doping testing for these Championships will be carried out by international (not Russian) independent sample collection authorities with the analysis of the samples carried out at WADA accredited laboratories outside Russia.”

Luge: Final Olympic qualification event for U.S. athletes

The World Cup makes its only U.S. appearance of the Olympic season this weekend in Lake Placid.

2014 U.S. Olympian Tucker West won last season’s Lake Placid race.

The 2018 U.S. Olympic luge team will be revealed Saturday night. 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Erin Hamlin has already secured her place in PyeongChang.

NBCSN will have coverage Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Bobsled and Skeleton: Elana Meyers Taylor makes four-four man season debut

It will be a busy weekend for two-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor, who will make her season debut competing against men in a four-person sled, in addition to racing in the women’s competition (SCHEDULE).

Meyers Taylor and Jamie Greubel Poser are second and third, respectively, in the World Cup women’s bobsled standings behind two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of Canada.

Ski jumping: Women jump in Germany, men jump in Switzerland on World Cup circuit The women’s ski jumping World Cup begins Friday in Hinterzarten, Germany, with the normal hill qualification. The team event on the normal hill will be Saturday. On Sunday, they’ll compete on the normal hill. Japan’s Sara Takanashi is the defending champion on the Hinterzarten hill. The U.S. women in the field are Nita Englund, Abby Ringquist, Nina Lussi, and Sarah Hendrickson. The men’s ski jumping World Cup starts Friday with the qualification ronud in Engelberg, Switzerland. On Saturday and Sunday, they’ll have the large hill competition. Slovenia’s Domen Prevc and Austria’s Michael Hayboeck are the defending winners at this World Cup stop. The U.S. men in the field are Will Rhoads, Kevin Bickner, and Mike Glasder. How to watch ski jumping: Friday, Dec. 15 10:00 a.m. – Men’s HS142 qualifications; Engelberg – olympicchannel.com Saturday, Dec. 16 6:30 a.m. – Women’s Team HS108; Hinterzarten – olympicchannel.com

10:00 a.m. – Men’s Team HS140; Engelberg – olympicchannel.com

5:30 p.m. – Women’s Team HS108; Hinterzarten – Olympic Channel TV (same day delay)

7:00 p.m. – Men’s HS140; Engelberg – Olympic Channel TV (same day delay) Sunday, Dec. 17 8:00 a.m. – Men’s HS140; Engelberg – olympicchannel.com

9:30 a.m. – Women’s HS108; Hinterzarten – olympicchannel.com

5:30 p.m. – Men’s HS140; Engelberg – Olympic Channel TV (same day delay)

7:00 p.m. – Women’s HS108; Hinterzarten – Olympic Channel TV (same day delay)

Nordic combined: Athletes head to Austria World Cup This weekend, the Nordic combined World Cup moves to Ramsau am Dechstein, Austria after having a week’s break. In competition both Saturday and Sunday, the athletes will compete on the normal hill followed by a 10km race. The defending champions are Germany’s Eric Frenzel and Norway’s Magnus Moan. The U.S. men in the field are brothers Bryan Fletcher and Taylor Fletcher, plus Adam Loomis. How to watch Nordic combined: Saturday, Dec. 16 5:00 a.m. – Men’s HS96 – olympicchannel.com

7:30 a.m. – Men’s 10k – olympicchannel.com Sunday, Dec. 17 5:30 a.m. – Men’s HS96 – olympicchannel.com

7:45 a.m. – Men’s 10k – olympicchannel.com Snowboard racing: World Cup season continues in boardercross and Alpine The Alpine snowboarding World Cup season kicked off on Thursday with men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom races in Italy. Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, who is attempting to become the first athlete to compete at the Olympics in both snowboarding and Alpine skiing, won the women’s race, while Andrey Sobolev of Russia won the men’s event. The racers will stay in Italy but move over to Cortina d’Ampezzo for another parallel giant slalom race on Friday and a parallel slalom race on Saturday. The snowboard cross racers will be in action too. After winning a race in France earlier this week, Team USA’s Lindsey Jacobellis will take the World Cup points lead into this weekend’s event in Austria. Qualifying for men and women will take place on Friday, with finals on Saturday, and a team event on Sunday. Biathlon: World Cup heads to French Alps, Dunklee grabs first top 10 of season The third World Cup of the biathlon season started on Thursday with the women’s 7.5km sprint where Team USA’s 2018 PyeongChang Olympic-bound Susan Dunklee shot clean and skied her way to a 10th place finish, 1 minute, 16.8 seconds behind the winner Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia. Five-time 2017 World Champion Laura Dahlmeier of Germany was second and Vita Semerenko of Ukraine finished third. The men’s 10km sprint will be held beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET on Friday morning. The World Cup continues through Sunday with four races slated for the weekend. Saturday, Dec 16 Women’s 10km Pursuit – 5:45 a.m. ET

Men’s 12.5km Pursuit – 8:45 a.m. ET Sunday, Dec 17 Women’s 12.5km Mass Start – 5:45 a.m. ET

Men’s 15km Mass Start – 8:30 a.m. ET Cross-Country: Italy welcomes the World Cup Roughly 100 miles north of Venice, cross-country skiing’s elite convene in Toblach, Italy for the fourth World Cup stop of the season with 55 days remaining until the start of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games. Norway’s Johannes Hosflot Klaebo arrives in Toblach undefeated, as the 21 year old has won every race he has entered in this young 2017-18 season. Also skiing for Norway in Toblach will be six-time Olympic gold medalist, Marit Bjorgen. Having won 10 Olympic medals overall, Bjorgen is expected to make a run to become the most decorated winter Olympian ever – man or woman – in PyeongChang, a record currently held by her biathlon countryman, Ole Einar Bjorndalen with 13 overall medals. Saturday, Dec 16 Women’s 10km freestyle – 5:00 a.m. ET

Men’s 15km freestyle – 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday, Dec 17 Women’s 10km classical pursuit – 5:30 a.m. ET

Men’s 15km classical pursuit – 7:30 a.m. ET Freestyle skiing: World Cup kicks off for aerials, ski cross season continues On Friday, the ski cross World Cup will resume in Austria. The competition held earlier this week in Switzerland had to be cancelled due to weather, which forced organizers to use qualifying runs to determine the final results. That enabled Sweden to sweep the event, with Viktor Andersson and Sandra Naeslund claiming victory. Naeslund, the reinging world champion, has now won two straight World Cup races. On Saturday, the aerial skiers will kick off their World Cup season in China, and they will be competing at the venue that will be used for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. The U.S. has several strong medal contenders in aerials, including reigning world champion Ashley Caldwell and former World Cup Crystal Globe winners Kiley McKinnon and Mac Bohonnon.