Trench collapses on man in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are working to rescue a man trapped in a collapsed trench. It happened around 10:30 a.m. near 53rd and Webb in Bel Aire.

KSNW-TV reports the Wichita Fire Department is assisting Sedgwick County with the rescue response.

Bel Aire Chief of Police Darrell Atteberry said the man was working for Wilks Underground Utilities. The man was excavating a trench to put a pipe in.

“He was at the bottom of the hole when a piece of dirt, about a dump truck load, they estimate, the fire department estimates about 16 to 20 tons shifted and fell on top of him,” said Atteberry.