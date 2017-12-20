Trump defends tax cuts from ‘Fake News’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the “Fake News” media is “working overtime” to “only demean” tax cuts he’s long said will be the biggest in history.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “The Tax Cuts are so large and so meaningful, and yet the Fake News is working overtime to follow the lead of their friends, the defeated Dems, and only demean. This is truly a case where the results will speak for themselves, starting very soon. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!”

Democrats have criticized the package as a giveaway to corporations and the rich. Republicans argue it will spur economic growth and create jobs.

The Republican-controlled Senate narrowly passed the bill on a party line 51-58 vote after midnight. The House must vote a second time Wednesday due to procedural issues.

Trump plans a White House event with lawmakers following the House action.