U.S. short track skater Allison Baver announces retirement

U.S. short track skater Allison Baver said in a press release Monday that she’s retiring to focus on a career in fashion design.

37-year-old Baver made her first Olympic team in 2002, when she served as the alternate for the U.S. women’s team in the relay event at the Salt Lake City Olympics. She also competed at the 2006 Torino and 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

In Vancouver, Baver earned an Olympic medal when she finished third with the U.S. women’s team in the 3000m relay. The medal-winning performance came just a year after she broke her right leg and ankle in a crash at a World Cup competition.

Baver’s other accomplishments on the ice include winning a national title in 2007 and holding the American record in the 1500m since 2008.

While competing, Baver earned an MBA from the New York Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania native also worked as a model, and was the first Olympic athlete represented by Wilhelmina Modeling agency’s sports division.

In 2016, she was elected as Vice President to the United States Olympians and Paralympians Association.

Her interest in fashion started early thanks to her mother, who was a bridal seamstress.

Upon announcing her retirement, Baver said, “I am grateful for such a rewarding Olympic skating career. The ups and downs in the pursuit for Olympic glory have taught me how to be a champion and many values including focus, confidence, hard work, and ambition. These are the qualities that I am applying to my career in fashion design.”

She said that she first wanted to enter the fashion market when she had trouble finding clothing that could both withstand an Olympic athlete’s workout and make her feel beautiful and confident.

Baver added that her goal with her fashion line, Allison Baver New York, was to inspire “the inner strength and beauty of athletes everywhere.”