WATCH: Maame Biney’s best moments at U.S. Olympic Short Track Trials

17-year-old Maame Biney made history this weekend when she dominated the 500m races at the U.S. Olympic Short Track Trials. With two winning performances in the 500m A Finals on Saturday, Biney won a spot on her first Olympic team.

Short track fans have known Biney is a skater to watch since she won a bronze medal in the 500m at the 2017 World Junior Championships, then outskated the U.S. senior competition in the 500m at the World Cup Qualifier competition in August.

But she quickly attracted new admirers from all over the country with her infectious smile, post-race celebrations and creative signs courtesy of her dad.

The world also noticed that Biney is a trailblazer in her sport–she’s the first African-American woman to make either a U.S. Olympic speed skating or short track team. She’s also just the second African-born athlete ever to compete for the U.S. at a Winter Olympics.

Biney was born in Ghana and moved to the U.S. when she was five to live with her father, Kweku. He signed her up for skating lessons when he saw a “learn to skate this fall” sign while driving. Biney now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah with a host family, who were also cheering her on at the Olympic Trials.

Watch the below videos to see how Biney became an Olympic star before the Olympics even begin.

500m #1 Final

500m #2 Final

Biney’s post-race interview

Biney’s interview with Olympic teammates Jessica Kooreman and Lana Gehring

Biney’s best dance moves from Trials