Weekend Olympic roundup: Vonn quips she’s ‘not a washed-up old hag,’ Kim makes Olympic team

Alpine skiing: Lindsey Vonn claims first victory of Olympic season

Lindsey Vonn returned to the top of the podium for the first time since January, winning a super-G in Val d’Isere, France on Saturday.

It was her 78th career World Cup victory, eight shy of the record held by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark.

“I guess I’m not a washed-up old hag,” said the 33-year-old Vonn, according to the U.S. Ski Team. “I think I proved myself, and karma definitely comes back around. I’ve got some good karma coming my way.”

Fellow American Laurenne Ross finished eighth in just her second race since suffering a major right knee injury in a March crash.

Vonn decided not to race in Sunday’s super-G as a precautionary measure. 2014 Olympic super-G champion Anna Veith of Austria won the race, her first World Cup victory in more than two years.

Snowboarding: Athletes start to qualify for U.S. Olympic team

The 2018 U.S. Olympic snowboarding team added its first four members over the weekend.

Breckenridge, Colorado hosted U.S. Olympic qualifiers for halfpipe and slopestyle. Chloe Kim won the women’s halfpipe event, giving her enough points to confirm her nomination onto the Olympic team. Sochi gold medalist Jamie Anderson and newcomer Chris Corning were able to secure their nominations to the slopestyle and big air team after reaching the podium in their respective qualifying events as well.

No one has been named to the men’s snowboard halfpipe team yet, but Jake Pates made a strong case for himself after winning the selection event in Breckenridge. Right now though, it’s Ben Ferguson at the top of the rankings. He looks likely to get one of the three automatic nominations to the team. As for Shaun White, he missed the final and will have to look ahead to the final two selection events as he attempts to secure one of those three spots.

In snowboard cross, Lindsey Jacobellis qualified for her fourth Olympic team.

Short track: U.S. Olympic team set, led by Krueger, Celski, and Kooreman

Eight skaters won places on the U.S. Olympic short track team at this weekend’s Olympic Trials: John-Henry Krueger, J.R. Celski, Thomas Hong, Aaron Tran, Ryan Pivirotto, Lana Gehring, Maame Biney and Jessica Kooreman.

Krueger was the top performer on the men’s side, finishing first overall and winning four of the six finals. His three days of dominant performances were a far cry from the way Krueger skated at the last U.S. Olympic Short Track Trials. In 2014, Krueger failed to make the team after he came down with swine flu at the Trials for the Sochi Winter Games. Krueger will make his Olympic debut in PyeongChang. With the exception of 2010 and 2014 Olympian Celski, the rest of the men’s short track team are also first-time Olympians.

Gehring, a 2010 Vancouver Olympian who retired, tried long track speed skating then returned to short track over the last eight years, was the overall winner on the women’s side. She won both 1500m A Final races on the first night of Trials to earn her place on the team. On the second day, Biney won both 500m A Finals to claim her first Olympic berth. Then Kooreman joined them on day three when she finished second overall behind Gehring in the women’s 1000m.

Freeskiing: Alex Ferreira wins Olympic halfpipe qualifier

After a round of Olympic qualifiers in Breckenridge, Colorado over the weekend, no one has been named to the U.S. Olympic team for ski halfpipe or slopestyle yet. Alex Ferreira was able to put his name in the mix by winning the men’s halfpipe qualifier though. And in slopestyle, Sochi bronze medalist Nick Goepper got his qualifying campaign off to a strong start with a second-place finish.

Curling: Siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton earn mixed doubles curling Olympic spot

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for mixed doubles curling ended in a teammate vs. teammate final: Matt Hamilton and Becca Hamilton faced off against the skip of Matt’s men’s team, John Shuster, and the alternate on Becca’s women’s team, Cory Christensen. All four already earned Olympic berths through their traditional four-person curling teams, but both teams said that didn’t take the pressure off: they still wanted to be the first U.S. curlers to play in two Olympic curling tournaments.

The Hamilton siblings came out on top by building up a two-point lead heading into the eighth and final end. Shuster and Christensen had the hammer and hoped to score three to take the win, but Christensen’s final stone curled too much and they only scored one. Matt and Becca won the match and the Olympic berth in mixed doubles.

In mixed doubles curling, teams consist of one man and one woman, games last eight ends with six stones for each team. One stone per team is prepositioned on the ice, one player throws the first and last rocks and the other player throws the second, third and fourth rocks. In traditional curling, teams are made of four players of the same gender, games last 10 ends with eight stones, all of which are thrown.

Figure skating: Yuzuru Hanyu out of Japan’s national championships

Reigning Olympic and world champion Yuzuru Hanyu will miss the Japanese national championships. He won four straight titles from 2012 to 2015, but missed last year’s championships with the flu. He is still expected to be named to the Olympic team.

Bobsled: Elana Meyers Taylor keeps medal streak alive Elana Meyers Taylor, along with push athlete Kehri Jones, finished second to Germany’s Stephanie Schneider at a World Cup in Igls, Austria on Saturday. Meyers Taylor is the only pilot to have claimed a medal in all five World Cup races this season. She has raced with three different push athletes. “We have a deep field of push athletes and it’s nice knowing that we can be in the medals week to week with any of them,” Meyers Taylor said. “It’s going to be a difficult decision for the selection committee next month because every push athlete on this team is capable of medaling, but I’m looking forward to seeing how we can build towards Korea.”

Nordic combined: Bryan Fletcher has best World Cup finish in two years

Bryan Fletcher finished seventh overall during Saturday’s Nordic combined World Cup stop in Ramsau, Austria. After jumping to 29th, he ralled to seventh in the 10k race.

“My race strategy was good today,” Fletcher said, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “Going into the final lap I found myself leading the chase pack. I didn’t want to be in front, but I knew if we backed off and played games the door would swing wide open. I took a few deep breaths and decided to go all out.”

In Sunday’s event, Fletcher jumped to 45th place and finished 14th overall after the 10k cross-country ski. After the holidays, the World Cup will begin again in Otepaa, Estonia on January 6-7.

Ski jumping: Final World Cups before Olympic Trials

The men’s and women’s ski jumping World Cups both took place in Europe this weekend, with the women in Hinterzarten, Germany and the men in Engelberg, Switzerland. For the U.S. athletes, it was the final World Cup stop before U.S. Olympic Trials, scheduled for Dec. 30 and 31.

The women finished eighth in a team event competition on Saturday, won by Japan. On Sunday, Nina Lussi was the top U.S. jumper in 34th place. Nita Englund finished 39th. Norway’s Maren Lundby took first place, followed by Katharina Althaus of Germany and Japan’s Sara Takanashi in second and third, respectively.

On the men’s side, Will Rhoads was the lone American qualifier for jumps on Saturday and Sunday. He finished 48th and 47th across two days of competition. Norway’s Anders Fannemel won Saturday’s event. Richard Freitag of Germany took second place, followed by Kamil Stoch of Poland. On Sunday, Freitag came up with the win, with Stoch getting the silver medal. Austria’s Stefan Kraft finished third.

Luge: 2018 U.S. Olympic team announced

USA Luge announced its 2018 Olympic team following this weekend’s races in Lake Placid.

The roster is highlighted by Erin Hamlin, the Sochi bronze medalist who earned the first Olympic medal for any U.S. athlete in singles luge.

The 10 lugers on the 2018 U.S. Olympic team:

Skeleton: Matt Antoine expects more from himself

Two-time Olympic silver medalist Martins Dukurs of Latvia won his second World Cup race of the season. All five World Cups have been won by either Dukurs or South Korea’s Yun Sung-bin.

2014 Olympic bronze medalist Matt Antoine earned his fourth top-10 finish in five starts this season, but has not placed higher than seventh.

“I’m not interested in going to Korea to fight for a top-10,” Antoine said. “I expect more of myself.”

Russia’s Elena Nikitina, who finished third at the Sochi Games but was stripped of her bronze medal for doping, won the women’s competition in Igls, Austria. She displayed the message “Russian means strong” on the back of her helmet.

Hockey: Team USA looks to refocus after a December to forget

The pre-Olympic series between the U.S. and Canada women’s hockey teams concluded on Sunday with Canada firmly in the driver’s seat heading to the Olympics in PyeongChang. Jennifer Wakefield knocked in an overtime winner in Edmonton for Canada to finish off a December where the Canadian’s delivered four-straight loses to their U.S. rivals.

“I thought we played an all-right game,” Wakefield told the Canadian Press. “We have way more areas we need to improve on, so it was nice to get the win even though we didn’t necessarily play our best.”

“Tonight of course wasn’t the result that any of us wanted,” said Robb Stauber head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team, according to USAHockey.com. “We’re a highly skilled team and we need to make sure that we go out and play fast. The goal for us is to be hitting on all cylinders in February.”

Canada finished the series with a record of 5-1. The U.S. women won the series opener in October in Quebec City, and followed up a loss in Boston with two wins against Canada at the Four Nations Cup.

After dropping the championship game at Four Nations, Canada found their groove in St. Paul, Minnesota, beating the U.S. in overtime, 2-1. Two days later they shut out the Americans in Winnipeg.

This weekend opened with a Friday night win for Canada in San Jose, 3-1, followed by their second overtime win of December in Edmonton.

Concerning for the U.S. is the fact that despite out shooting the Canadians 122-to-109 over the last four games of the series, they scored just three goals. All three Canadian goalies – two-time gold medal game starter Shannon Szabados, Genevieve Lacasse and Ann-Renee Desbiens – were successful against the U.S. shooters.

When not playing the U.S. women, the Canadian women have been participating in a series of games dubbed the 2017-18 NWT Esso Series. Playing against junior men’s teams from Canada, the women’s national team currently holds a record of 9-5-1 with seven games remaining.

Team USA’s women have planned a pair of games against all-stars from the National Women’s Hockey League, slated for January 13 and 15 at the U.S. team’s training complex in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Team USA will announce their final Olympic roster (20 skaters, 3 goalies) on New Year’s Day on NBC during the Winter Classic.

Biathlon: Burke, Doherty and Egan nominated to 2018 U.S. Olympic Team

U.S. Biathlon made it official over the weekend, nominating Tim Burke, Sean Doherty and Clare Egan for the team heading to the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics in February. Burke and Doherty each had top 30 finishes in the first three World Cup events of the season. Egan’s 35th place finish in the sprint in Hochfilzen, Austria was the best finish by a U.S. woman still on the hunt to meet U.S. Biathlon’s 2018 Olympic qualification criteria.

PyeongChang represents Burke’s fourth trip to the Olympics, Doherty’s second, while Egan will be making her debut. The trio joins Lowell Bailey and Susan Dunklee who both qualified for the U.S. team with podium appearances at the 2017 World Championships.