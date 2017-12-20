What are the Winter Paralympic sports?

The Winter Paralympics are taking place March 9 to 18, 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea, just weeks after the conclusion of the Winter Olympics. The Games will host 670 athletes across 80 medal events in six sports.

How classification works in the Winter Paralympics

Sport classes LW 1-9 are standing skiers with either leg impairments of some kind, arm impairments, or a combination of both. Classes LW 10-12 involve sit-skiers, and classes B1-3 include skiers with a visual impairment.

Here’s what you need to know about each Winter Paralympic sport

Para Alpine skiing

In para Alpine skiing, athletes travel at an angle down the mountainside. They contest the same events as the Olympic program: downhill, slalom, giant slalom, and super-G.

U.S. athletes to watch in Para Alpine skiing:

Andrew Kurka

Danelle Umstead

Thomas Walsh

Para biathlon

Biathlon combines cross-country skiing with shooting. Often, athletes compete in both para cross-country skiing and para biathlon.

U.S. athletes to watch in Para biathlon:

Oksana Masters

Aaron Pike

Para cross-country skiing

Para cross-country skiing is mostly flat, and skied on a course; unlike Alpine skiing, which is done down a mountain.

U.S. athletes to watch in Para cross-country skiing:

Oksana Masters

Aaron Pike

Para ice hockey

Para ice hockey is also sometimes called sled or sledge hockey. The sport was invented by Swedish athletes in the 1960s who wanted to way to continue to play ice hockey, and developed modified metal frames (called sledges) on hockey blades.

U.S. athletes to watch in Para ice hockey:

Steve Cash

Declam Farmer

Rico Roman

Para snowboard

PyeongChang marks the first time that para snowboarding is its own discipline; it was formerly a part of para Alpine. Snowboard cross was first contested in 2014, and banked slalom is a new event for 2018.

U.S. athletes to watch in Para snowboard:

Amy Purdy

Evan Strong

Mike Schultz

Wheelchair curling

Co-ed teams throw the stone by hand or with the assistance of a stick and play for six ends with the possibility of extra time. There is no sweeping, but the objective is still to get the team’s stones as close to the center of the target as possible.

U.S. athletes to watch in wheelchair curling

The U.S. wheelchair curling team is from the Wausau Curling Club in Wisconsin.

Steve Emt

Kirk Black

Justin Marshall

Meghan Lino

Penny Greely