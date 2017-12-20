Who is Andrew Kurka?

Ski Beginnings

Born Jan. 27, 1992 in Homer, Alaska. He originally wanted to go to the Olympics as a wrestler, and won multiple state championships in the sport. But at 13, he broke his back by rolling his four-wheeler on his way to go fishing. He was partially paralyzed from the waist down.

Two years after his accident, his physical therapist introduced him to adaptive skiing. He went to Vancouver to watch the 2010 Paralympics and made it his goal to eventually compete at the Games.

Major Competitions/Medals

Kurka earned a spot on the 2014 U.S. Paralympic team, but crashed during a training run and injured his back. He was unable to compete in Sochi.

Breakout Moment

2017 World Championships. Kurka claimed a medal of every color: gold in downhill, silver in giant slalom and bronze in super-G.

Signature

Kurka is fluent in both Russian and English. He grew up on a farm in a small Alaskan village called Nikolaevsk, where Russian is the most common language.

His goal is to become the first Alaskan to win a medal at the Paralympics.

Top Quotes

Kurka: “Two years from the date of my injury I realized I could live just as much or even more than most. Just in a different way, and there was nothing wrong with that.”

Off the mountain

Kurka is an avid fisherman, often catching halibut and salmon.

He competes in body building competitions. He created a video titled “2 Minute Paralympic Ab Exercise.”

Social Media

Facebook: USAdaptive

Twitter: @Andrew_Kurka

Instagram: andrewkurka