Who is Cassie Sharpe?

Name: Cassie Sharpe

Country: Canada

Age: 25

Sport: Freeskiing

Discipline: Halfpipe

2016/17 AFP halfpipe ranking: 5th

Accolades

2015 World Championships halfpipe silver medalist

2016 X Games Oslo halfpipe gold medalist

2017 Dew Tour Breckenridge champion

Olympic experience

Sharpe has not previously competed at a Winter Olympics. PyeongChang 2018 would be her first appearance.

Olympic outlook

After winning several contests within the last year, Sharpe’s stock is on the rise. She’s a bona fide contender for gold in PyeongChang, but all three medalists from Sochi (Maddie Bowman, Marie Martinod and Ayana Onozuka) will return to present a challenge.

Signature

With tricks like the cork 900 and switch cork 720, Sharpe is one of the most progressive and technical skiers in the field. (She’s recently been working on spinning the cork 900 in her unnatural direction, which would enable her to do back-to-back versions of the trick in her run.) She also generates some of the best amplitude and is currently tied for the record of biggest hit in a women’s freeski halfpipe competition at X Games (14’1″).

Ski beginnings

When she was 9, Sharpe’s family moved to Vancouver Island, where her father started working at a local mountain. That’s where she first started skiing. Her two brothers, however, opted for snowboards; one brother, Darcy, is currently a member of the Canadian national team for snowboarding and competes in slopestyle and big air.

Road to PyeongChang

Sharpe joined Canada’s national team in 2014. She captured a silver medal at the world championships in 2015, then earned her first X Games invite a year later. At X Games Norway in 2016, she won gold despite competing with a painful stress fracture in her back that had plagued her throughout the season.

Sharpe was ranked No. 5 in the AFP’s halfpipe standings for the 2016/17 season. But within the last year, she has won World Cup events at Tignes and Cardrona against fields that included all four skiers who were ranked ahead of her. She also took the victory at Dew Tour Breckenridge, one of the biggest contests leading up to the PyeongChang Olympics, in December 2017.

History-making moments

At the Tignes World Cup event in 2017, Sharpe became the first female skier to land a switch cork 720 in a halfpipe competition. A few years earlier, she had become the first to use a cork 900 in competition.

