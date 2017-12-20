Who is Chris Mazdzer?

Luge Beginnings

Born June 26, 1988 in Pittsfield, Mass. Mazdzer grew up just miles from the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, and often attended events when the sliding track was open to the public. He chose luge over bobsled because the line for luge was much shorter.

He saw luge on television for the first time during the 1998 Nagano Games.

Major Competitions/Medals

Mazdzer nearly made the 2006 Olympic team, missing out by .161 seconds after a three-run race-off at age 17.

He made his Olympic debut at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. He was first competitor to race after the death of Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili in a training crash. Mazdzer finished 13th.

He finished 13th once again at the Sochi Games. He believes the U.S. team struggled adapting to the warmer conditions in Sochi.

Breakout Moment

Mazdzer proved that he could compete with the best in the world during the 2015-16 season. He won two World Cup races and finished fourth at Worlds.

Signature

Hotel operators should not expect to get room keys back from Mazdzer, who keeps them as souvenirs from all of his stays. He has collected nearly 200 room keys.

Top Quotes

“What’s nice with luge is that we’re not directly racing each other, like BMX,” Mazdzer said. “Because of that, I have this really amazing friendship with all my competitors.”

Olympic Experience

2014: No medals

2010: No medals

Off the ice

Mazdzer is an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hiking and cliff jumping. He climbed 46 peaks of the Adirondacks by the time he was 10. He likes bouldering, but says he is too heavy to be a rock climber.

He enjoys traveling. His favorite destination is Vietnam. In the United States, his pick is Utah.

He played lacrosse and soccer in high school.

Social Media

Facebook: ChrisMazdzer

Twitter: @mazdzer

Instagram: mazdzer