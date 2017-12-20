Who is Kaillie Humphries?

Bobsled Beginnings

Humphries was inspired to become an Olympian by watching the 1992 Barcelona Summer Games. Then 7, she saw fellow Canadian Mark Tewksbury swim for gold in the 100m backstroke.

Humphries was an Alpine skier throughout much of her childhood, but hasn’t looked back since turning in her skis for a bobsled.

Major Competitions/Medals

Humphries has won back-to-back Olympic bobsled gold medals (2010 in Vancouver and 2014 in Sochi) for Canada.

She also has won nine world championships medals, including two golds, dating back to her days as a brakeman.

She was the winner of the 2014 Lou Marsh Canadian Athlete of the Year award.

Breakout moment

Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor made history together in 2014, becoming the first women to drive four-man bobsleds in World Cup competition.

Records

Humphries became the first bobsledder to win back-to-back gold medals at consecutive Olympics.

Signature

Humphries is known for her many tattoos.

When she was 12, she made a promise with her parents that if she ever made a national team, the three of them would all get maple leaf tattoos.

Other notable tattoos: she has the faces of her parents on her right arm, a pistol on her left bicep, and the date of her gold medal run on her right hand.

Favorite Quote

Confucius: “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

Off the ice

Humphries trains in Phoenix with her biggest rival, two-time U.S. Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor.

When Humphries isn’t training or modeling, she gives speeches about her childhood and her struggles with being bullied.

Humphries also enjoys knitting, riding her motorcycle and being active in charitable organizations including the Special Olympics.

Social Media

Facebook: bobsledkaillie

Twitter: @BobsledKaillie

Instagram: kailliehumphries