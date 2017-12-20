Who is Lara Gut?

Ski Beginnings

Born on April 27, 1991 in Sorengo, Switzerland. She received a pair of skis on her first birthday, and at 14, she began racing professionally in Switzerland. She made her World Cup debut at 16.

Major Competitions/Medals

Gut has won five medals at Worlds and the downhill bronze medal at the 2014 Olympics.

Breakout Moment

After making it onto the professional circuit at the age of 16, Gut broke out in 2007-08. After failing to qualify for two World Cup giant slalom races, she earned her first victory in the downhill of the European Cup in Caspoggio.

Signature

Her family is a major part of her career. Her father, Pauli a former skier himself, taught her how to ski and is still her coach. Meanwhile, her mother Gabriella, is in charge of the business side of the family, organizing the trips and dealing with sponsors. Her brother Ian is also pursuing a career in the sport and is a member of the Swiss junior team.

Top Quotes

“I feel free when I ski and it’s important to feel happy at the end of the day,” Gut said to CNN. “I’m just trying to get better every day and this season everything just seems to feel better.”

Olympic Experience

2014: Downhill bronze medal

Off the mountain

Gut is involved in Greenhope, a charity that enlists the world of sport in the fight against children’s cancer. In 2016, the charity held “Lara Gut Day,” with a party in her honor and all of the proceeds donated to the organization.

In addition to her native German, she also speaks English, Spanish, French and Italian.

Social Media

Facebook: LaraGut

Instagram: laragutofficial

Twitter: @Laragut