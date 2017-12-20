Who is Maggie Voisin?

Name: Maggie Voisin

Country: United States

Age: turns 19 on 12/14/17

Sport: Freeskiing

Discipline: Slopestyle

2016/17 AFP slopestyle ranking: 4th

Accolades

2014 X Games Aspen slopestyle silver medalist

2017 X Games Norway big air bronze medalist

Olympic experience

Voisin qualified for the Olympic slopestyle team in 2014 but broke her ankle while practicing on the course in Sochi. Due to the injury, she was forced to withdraw before the competition started. Just 15 years old at the time, she would have become the youngest American to compete at the Winter Olympics since 1972.

Olympic outlook

Voisin is one of the U.S. team’s strongest medal hopes in slopestyle. She tends to be in the mix for a spot on the podium at most contests.

Potential Olympic records

A win in PyeongChang could potentially make Voisin the youngest-ever Olympic champion in freestyle skiing. Canadian mogul skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe, the current record-holder, was 19 when she won gold four years ago in Sochi. That’s the same age Voisin will be in PyeongChang, but Voisin will be several months younger than Dufour-Lapointe was at the time.

Ski beginnings

Voisin grew up in Whitefish, a ski resort town located in Montana, and started skiing when she was about 3. Though she participated in ski racing at a young age, she was ultimately convinced by her twin brother, Tucker, to choose freeskiing instead.

Breakout moment

In her own words: “It was the season before the 2014 Olympics. I was 14 years old and at the last event of the season. It was my first high-level event and I ended up winning it. I knew I was talented but it was something I never saw coming so soon.”

That success carried over to the next season. On the day of her 15th birthday, Voisin was able celebrate a third-place result at the 2013 Dew Tour. That performance suddenly vaulted her into contention for the U.S. Olympic team that season.

Since Sochi

After the heartbreaking injury she suffered in Sochi, Voisin returned to competition in December 2014. But she sustained a new injury — a torn ACL — at her first contest back, sidelining her for the entire 2014/15 season. She was back on the scene again in early 2016, and one of her first competitions was the Olympic test event for slopestyle that was held in PyeongChang. Voisin, who had positive things to say about the course, ended up placing second.

2016/17 season recap

Voisin ended the most recent season as the No. 4-ranked skier in the AFP (Association of Freeskiing Professionals) slopestyle standings, her best result since finishing No. 3 in 2014. She started the winter off with a second-place finish at Dew Tour, then won the first U.S. Olympic selection event for women’s freeski slopestyle a few months later. Voisin capped off the season by earning a bronze medal in the non-Olympic discipline of big air at X Games Norway.

Off the snow

Voisin enjoys staying active with variety of outdoor hobbies, such as hiking, camping, rafting and trail running. She’s also taken up pilates.

Quotes

“It was unbelievably heartbreaking coming all that way. But for me, I had to realize I was young. I was 15. So for me, it was just realizing, looking back on my season and just being so grateful for everything that I had done. And being able to get to that point.” — Maggie Voisin on making the Olympic team but not getting to compete in 2014

Social media

Instagram: @maggie_voisin

Twitter: @maggie_voisin

Facebook: @maggiervoisin