Adopt-A-Pet: December 21, 2017

Happy Thursday, Northeast Kansas – here’s this week’s rendition of my series, Adopt-A-Pet! First, I’ll introduce you to a male cat, aptly named…Mr. Cat. Mr. Cat is a nine year old Siamese mix – if you couldn’t already tell by his fur and beautiful blue eyes! Mr.

Cat’s just looking for a quiet home – ready for a lazy adult cat this holiday season.

Deb Watkins, executive director at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), adds, “He has a great personality. He loves to snuggle and likes other cats – so he’ll make a great cat for somebody.”

Mr. Cat has been at HHHS for a couple weeks now because his previous owner just couldn’t take care of him. Let’s help Mr. Cat get a nice home for the holidays!

Next up this week is Kady. Kady is a two year old terrier mix. She’s a little lady but she’s looking for a fairly active family. Kady might not know any tricks right now but she’s hoping maybe you’ll be the one to teach her!

Finally this week…we have Emie. Emie looks a lot like Kady, but she’s a bit bigger and a lot more active. Emie is a gorgeous two year old mastiff mix. She would do best in a family with older kids because of her size and energy level!

All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. I also want to mention an upcoming event over at HHHS – it’s called the ‘Kitty Karma New Year’s Eve Eve Event.’ For just $10 – you can do some cat yoga next Saturday – December 30th at 1pm. Half of the proceeds go right back to the felines at HHHS!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert