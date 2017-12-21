Al Franken to officially leave US Senate seat on Jan. 2

By Published:
Al Franken
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2017 Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., attends a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Franken announced earlier this month that he would leave "in the coming weeks" amid several sexual misconduct allegations. Sen. Franken plans to officially resign from his U.S. Senate seat on Jan. 2. The announcement Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, from a Franken spokesman should put to rest questions surrounding the timing of the Minnesota Democrat's departure and concern that he might reverse his planned resignation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sen. Al Franken plans to officially leave the U.S. Senate on Jan. 2.

The announcement Wednesday from a Franken spokesman should put to rest questions surrounding the timing of the Minnesota Democrat’s departure and concern that he might reverse his planned resignation.

Franken announced earlier this month that he would leave “in the coming weeks” amid several sexual misconduct allegations. His office later indicated it would come sometime in early January.

Gov. Mark Dayton’s choice to replace Franken, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, is set to be sworn in Jan. 3.

Smith will keep some of Franken’s top staff when she takes office. She plans to run for the seat in 2018.

