Charges filed against suspect in 2015 death of 5-year-old Topeka girl

Related Coverage Arrest made in 2015 murder of 5-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Charges have been filed against a suspect for the 2015 killing of a Topeka girl.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay announced Thursday Jessie Dashawn Hughes, 21, faces two felony charges for first degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

On July 7, 2015, officers were called to the area of SE Golf Park and SE Fremont in the Hi-Crest neighborhood of Topeka in response to a reported drive-by shooting. When police arrived on scene they treated 5-year-old Lily Coats-Nichols who ultimately died from a gunshot wound to her head.

Kagay said police spent more than two years investigating the killing before arresting Hughes on Tuesday, December 19.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case.