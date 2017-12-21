Charges filed against suspect in 2015 death of 5-year-old Topeka girl

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Charges have been filed against a suspect for the 2015 killing of a Topeka girl.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay announced Thursday Jessie Dashawn Hughes, 21, faces two felony charges for first degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

On July 7, 2015, officers were called to the area of SE Golf Park and SE Fremont in the Hi-Crest neighborhood of Topeka in response to a reported drive-by shooting. When police arrived on scene they treated 5-year-old Lily Coats-Nichols who ultimately died from a gunshot wound to her head.

Kagay said police spent more than two years investigating the killing before arresting Hughes on Tuesday, December 19.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s