Congressional leaders to award Bob Dole Congressional Gold Medal

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House and Senate leaders will present former Republican Sen. Bob Dole with the nation’s highest civilian honor to recognize his decades of service as a soldier, lawmaker and statesman.

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office says Dole will receive the Congressional Gold Medal in a ceremony scheduled for Jan. 17.

Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will take part in the event at the U.S. Capitol.

Dole represented Kansas for 35 years, first in the House and then in the Senate. He was the GOP presidential nominee in 1996 and lost the election to Bill Clinton.

Now 94, Dole suffered severe injuries during World War II and was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.

