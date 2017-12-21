Holton man found guilty for murdering wife

Related Coverage Holton man arrested for allegedly murdering wife last October

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A Holton man has been found guilty for murdering his wife in October 2015.

According to the Jackson County Attorney’s Office George E. Fleshman Jr., 67, was found guilty Thursday of second degree murder.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports Fleshman Jr. was arrested in March 2016 on suspicions he murdered his wife Elizabeth Jane Fleshman in October 2015 when they received a 911 call from the Fleshman residence from George, who told dispatcher he found Elizabeth unresponsive. She was then transported to a hospital where she later died the following day at 62-years-old.

Sentencing for Fleshman Jr. will take place on January 12 at 11:00 a.m. He remains in Jackson County Jail at this time.