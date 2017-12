TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police dispatchers say at least four vehicles were involved in a crash on I-70, near Danbury Lane, in Topeka.

That happened just before 5:30 p.m. The ramp from Highway 75 onto I-70 was temporarily closed, but has been re-opened.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

We will bring you more information, as it becomes available.